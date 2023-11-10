Home States Karnataka

Karnataka energy department inks MoU with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited

In addition to the MoU, THDCL has been permitted to self-identify solar and pumped storage projects in Karnataka and approach KPCL to allot these projects through the government.

Published: 10th November 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Renewable Energy

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL), a Central power generating entity, on Thursday signed an MoU to enable accelerated development of various power projects -- including hydro, solar, and pumped storage ones, worth Rs 15,000 crore. 

The MoU was signed by Bhupender Gupta, Director, Technical, THDCL, and Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department. Energy Minister KJ George said the MoU encompasses the development of a 100 MW floating solar photovoltaic plant at Kadra Dam reservoir, the establishment of 170 MW of ground-mounted, rooftop solar PV plant on the premises of KPCL plants, and the establishment of 1500 MW of pumped storage plant at Varahi.

George said the MoU was discussed with Union Power Minister RK Singh and CMD of THDCL. “The Union Government has assured that the power generated under this MoU will prioritize the Karnataka government. We also need power to address the state’s rising demand. Therefore, we will work towards executing this MoU at the earliest,” George added.  

The state government through its two undertakings - KPCL and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) - has entered into an MoU with THDCL. “Right now, the task is to prepare Details Project Reports (DPRs), take up the feasibility study, and get approvals, for which, THDCL has assured immediate steps,” Gupta said.

In addition to the MoU, THDCL has been permitted to self-identify solar and pumped storage projects in Karnataka and approach KPCL to allot these projects through the government. They have also signed an MoU with KREDL for the development of a 1 GW Hybrid Project and 500 MW Bidar Solar Park. In addition, THDCL can self-identify solar and other RE projects in Karnataka and approach KREDL to allot these projects through the Karnataka government as per RE Policy 2022-27. KREDL will facilitate THDCL for the same.

Energy officials stated Varahi Hydro Power Project is a run-off river project located on River Varahi near Hosangadi in the Udupi district. The project’s purpose is to divert water for electricity generation. Varahi is Karnataka’s first underground powerhouse. Its installed capacity is 460 MW, having four units of 115 MW each.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
energykpclTHDCL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp