Karnataka energy department inks MoU with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited

BENGALURU: Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL), a Central power generating entity, on Thursday signed an MoU to enable accelerated development of various power projects -- including hydro, solar, and pumped storage ones, worth Rs 15,000 crore.

The MoU was signed by Bhupender Gupta, Director, Technical, THDCL, and Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department. Energy Minister KJ George said the MoU encompasses the development of a 100 MW floating solar photovoltaic plant at Kadra Dam reservoir, the establishment of 170 MW of ground-mounted, rooftop solar PV plant on the premises of KPCL plants, and the establishment of 1500 MW of pumped storage plant at Varahi.

George said the MoU was discussed with Union Power Minister RK Singh and CMD of THDCL. “The Union Government has assured that the power generated under this MoU will prioritize the Karnataka government. We also need power to address the state’s rising demand. Therefore, we will work towards executing this MoU at the earliest,” George added.

The state government through its two undertakings - KPCL and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) - has entered into an MoU with THDCL. “Right now, the task is to prepare Details Project Reports (DPRs), take up the feasibility study, and get approvals, for which, THDCL has assured immediate steps,” Gupta said.

In addition to the MoU, THDCL has been permitted to self-identify solar and pumped storage projects in Karnataka and approach KPCL to allot these projects through the government. They have also signed an MoU with KREDL for the development of a 1 GW Hybrid Project and 500 MW Bidar Solar Park. In addition, THDCL can self-identify solar and other RE projects in Karnataka and approach KREDL to allot these projects through the Karnataka government as per RE Policy 2022-27. KREDL will facilitate THDCL for the same.

Energy officials stated Varahi Hydro Power Project is a run-off river project located on River Varahi near Hosangadi in the Udupi district. The project’s purpose is to divert water for electricity generation. Varahi is Karnataka’s first underground powerhouse. Its installed capacity is 460 MW, having four units of 115 MW each.

