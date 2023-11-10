PSI Scam: Karnataka HC upholds move to cancel recruitment of 545 police sub inspectors

By Express News Service

The Karnataka High Court on Friday upheld the state government's decision to conduct a re-examination for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs). The court, however, said that the state government has to conduct fresh examinations through an independent agency to ensure fairness in the recruitment process.

A division bench of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda passed the order while dismissing a batch of petitions questioning the notification dated April 29, 2022, issued by the state government to cancel the entire selection process held for the recruitment of the PSIs because of malpractices.

The court on September 28, 2022, had initially directed the state government not to conduct a written examination, after hearing the petitioners.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the court's order dated April 10, 2023, the Superintendent of Police, Financial Intelligence Unit, CID, Bengaluru, has submitted a report on the matter by Detective Inspector Shivaprasad in a sealed cover to the court.

The CID has arrested several accused persons including the ADGP Amrit Paul in the police sub-inspectors’ recruitment scam. He was arrested by the CID on July 4, 2022. Paul was released on bail in September 2023.

