Karnataka Milk Federation sells 4 lakh kg sweets during Dasara

Published: 10th November 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Here is some sweet news! This Dasara, the state dairy cooperative Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sold sweets to the tune of 400 metric tonnes, which is an all-time high. Through the 15 days around the state’s grand festival, KMF sold more sweets than before. 

It must be noted that each year, the dairy cooperative sells between 180 MT and 200 MT, with Mysore Pak being one of the highlights, and in demand throughout the festival. Now with Deepavali around the corner, the federation is gearing up to sell more sweets. 

Under its well-known brand Nandini, KMF sells various products, of which sweets are popular. Some of the sweet varieties include Mysore Pak, Chocolate Burfi, Besan Ladoo, Dharwad Peda, Jamoon, Kunda, Coconut Burfi, Dry Fruit Burfi, and many more delights. Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from KMF on the condition of anonymity confirmed that this year, during the Dasara season, for about 15 days, they sold over 400 MT (around 4 lakh kg) of sweets, which is an all-time high. “Mysore Pak and Nandini Peda sold the most,” the official informed.

Meanwhile, KMF is now gearing up for similar sales during Deepavali. It has appointed officials to take bulk orders, which will be given on concession rates. There is a concession for bulk orders of over 20 kg. 

