Karnataka to pressure Centre for drought relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday decided to pressure the union government to provide compensation to the state, which is reeling under severe drought.

Revealing this to reporters here after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, “We had written to the union government, appealing to it to increase the number of man-days to 150 under MNREGA. But it did not reply. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the union minister concerned did nothing in this regard. Teams from the Centre had visited the drought-hit areas in Karnataka. But so far, no drought relief has been granted to the state.”

Patil said the meeting expressed concern over the step-motherly treatment of Karnataka by the union government. The CM directed the ministers and officials to conduct meetings at the taluk and district levels on the steps to tackle drought. “There is no dearth of funds. Over Rs 800 crore is with the deputy commissioners,” he added.

He said the cabinet approved a proposal to set up Avishkar Innovative Labs in 73 Karnataka public schools and 50 Adarsha Vidyalayas at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. It gave approval to spend Rs 18 crore on the national-level “Constitution and National Unity Convention” to be held in November/December or January in Bengaluru. The cabinet gave approval to constitute a working committee under the chairmanship of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa to conduct this convention to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

Other cabinet decisions

●Rs 200 cr compensation to 106 drought-hit taluks under the Krishi Bhagya Scheme. In all, 16,062 farm ponds will be built in 106 taluks

●Five more taluks to be brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana Watershed Development Component Scheme

●Insurance companies to be allowed to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

●Appoint Dr Naveen Kumar as medical officer at the governor’s office on a contract

●Upgrade mother and child hospital built by Infosys

●Rs 16.20 cr to purchase 24 buses for NWRTC and Rs 45 cr to purchase 100 buses for the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System.

●To amend the Karnataka Birth and Death Registration (Amendment) Rules 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday decided to pressure the union government to provide compensation to the state, which is reeling under severe drought. Revealing this to reporters here after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, “We had written to the union government, appealing to it to increase the number of man-days to 150 under MNREGA. But it did not reply. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the union minister concerned did nothing in this regard. Teams from the Centre had visited the drought-hit areas in Karnataka. But so far, no drought relief has been granted to the state.” Patil said the meeting expressed concern over the step-motherly treatment of Karnataka by the union government. The CM directed the ministers and officials to conduct meetings at the taluk and district levels on the steps to tackle drought. “There is no dearth of funds. Over Rs 800 crore is with the deputy commissioners,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the cabinet approved a proposal to set up Avishkar Innovative Labs in 73 Karnataka public schools and 50 Adarsha Vidyalayas at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. It gave approval to spend Rs 18 crore on the national-level “Constitution and National Unity Convention” to be held in November/December or January in Bengaluru. The cabinet gave approval to constitute a working committee under the chairmanship of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa to conduct this convention to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Other cabinet decisions ●Rs 200 cr compensation to 106 drought-hit taluks under the Krishi Bhagya Scheme. In all, 16,062 farm ponds will be built in 106 taluks ●Five more taluks to be brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana Watershed Development Component Scheme ●Insurance companies to be allowed to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ●Appoint Dr Naveen Kumar as medical officer at the governor’s office on a contract ●Upgrade mother and child hospital built by Infosys ●Rs 16.20 cr to purchase 24 buses for NWRTC and Rs 45 cr to purchase 100 buses for the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System. ●To amend the Karnataka Birth and Death Registration (Amendment) Rules 2023. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp