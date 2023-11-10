Mattu Gulla trade picks up as crop enters market

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Distinctive round-shaped and GI-tagged Mattu Gulla, a brinjal variety with unmatchable taste, has entered local markets in large quantities. The trade of Mattu Gulla has picked up as it is made available in most of the vegetable markets across the Udupi district and in the neighboring DK district too.

According to sources in the Mattu Gulla Growers’ Association, two tonnes of this brinjal variety are being sold in the market on a daily basis. While less rain, no instances of floods have contributed to an increase in the yield this year, the price at Rs 90 per kg appears not so rewarding to the growers. During the July month this year, Mattu Gulla was sold at Rs 180 per kg, however, more yield was witnessed, supply to the market increased and demand-supply mismatch played their role, bringing down the price. However, the growers have a positive attitude.

Laxman Mattu, a grower in Mattu village, said that the crop has entered the Bengaluru and Mumbai markets of late and the supply-demand mismatch will not stay long. The buyers need to be careful and buy only the authentic Mattu Gulla which will have a sticker of authenticity with the logo reading ‘Mattu Gulla Belegarara Sangha’.

Sunil D Bangera, president of Mattu Gulla Growers’ Association, said that compared to recent years in the past, the yield is more this year and there is good demand too. Many customers are now aware of its soft pulp and unmatchable taste, so they buy it, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

UDUPI: Distinctive round-shaped and GI-tagged Mattu Gulla, a brinjal variety with unmatchable taste, has entered local markets in large quantities. The trade of Mattu Gulla has picked up as it is made available in most of the vegetable markets across the Udupi district and in the neighboring DK district too. According to sources in the Mattu Gulla Growers’ Association, two tonnes of this brinjal variety are being sold in the market on a daily basis. While less rain, no instances of floods have contributed to an increase in the yield this year, the price at Rs 90 per kg appears not so rewarding to the growers. During the July month this year, Mattu Gulla was sold at Rs 180 per kg, however, more yield was witnessed, supply to the market increased and demand-supply mismatch played their role, bringing down the price. However, the growers have a positive attitude. Laxman Mattu, a grower in Mattu village, said that the crop has entered the Bengaluru and Mumbai markets of late and the supply-demand mismatch will not stay long. The buyers need to be careful and buy only the authentic Mattu Gulla which will have a sticker of authenticity with the logo reading ‘Mattu Gulla Belegarara Sangha’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sunil D Bangera, president of Mattu Gulla Growers’ Association, said that compared to recent years in the past, the yield is more this year and there is good demand too. Many customers are now aware of its soft pulp and unmatchable taste, so they buy it, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp