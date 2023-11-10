Minister Krishna Byre Gowda gets taste of Sahakarnagar residents’ ire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Sahakarnagar gheraoed Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda and vented their anger at him as many houses, shops and roads in the area were flooded due to the recent rains in Bengaluru.

On Thursday morning, they expressed their ire against Gowda, who was in the BBMP office in the area, and complained that no action had been taken against the alleged encroachment of the stormwater drain, which according to them blocked the free flow of rainwater and that every time it rains the area is getting flooded. The minister assured them of appropriate action after which the protesting residents calmed down.

“Every time it rains heavily here, there are areas which get flooded. There is rapid development in the area and the infrastructure is not upgraded in line with that. The shoulder drains that carry the rainwater are clogged with debris, plastic covers, leaves, and branches among other wastes and these are not desilted regularly. As the rainwater cannot drain into them, they find their way into nearby houses and shops,” said Venkatesh, a resident.

This apart, the City Armed Reserve (West) located at Ullal was flooded with rainwater, and the armory was inundated. Along with the armory, important files and documents that were stored in the CAR station were also submerged due to the heavy rain on Monday night. Videos of weapons, including rifles and machine guns, completely immersed in water and policemen keeping them under the sun for drying and wiping the water off the arms were doing rounds on social media on Thursday.

