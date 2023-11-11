Home States Karnataka

Cash-strapped Karnataka cuts scholarship funds

An MBBS student received Rs 60,000 annually, which would now be cut to only Rs 11,000, and PG students’ amount is down from Rs 35,000 to Rs 10,000.

Published: 11th November 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

scholarship

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government recently announced that scholarships for children of construction workers would be slashed. While the labour department has cited insufficient funds, students and experts voiced their discontent over the move. Stakeholders worry that the move might result in low enrolment from the marginalised community, depriving them of quality education. 

Data shows the labour department received over 13 lakh applications for the year 2022-23, and has identified 7 lakh students as beneficiaries. The department has decided to cut the scholarship amount by 80-85 per cent from the school level to higher educational institutions. Students pursuing engineering or medical, and other masters will be hit hardest. 

An MBBS student received Rs 60,000 annually, which would now be cut to only Rs 11,000, and PG students’ amount is down from Rs 35,000 to Rs 10,000. When TNIE spoke to students from first-year and final-year courses, they said the move came as a major shock. They contended that with the cost of education on the rise year after year, scholarships guaranteed them an opportunity that is now being taken away.

Deeksha Guddappa from Shivamogga, a first-year computer science engineering student at SKSJTI Bengaluru, said, “My father has been a labourer for over 25 years. At least under the scholarship I got to complete my secondary education and opt for higher education. If the government implements the new rules, it will be very difficult for us to continue.”

Another student, Chaithra UK, of Mandya studying in Mysuru said, “Our parents have to take loans from banks to pay fees as the scholarship amount is always delayed. With no education assistance, it will be very difficult.”  “Even a small amount goes a long way. If the government doesn’t support them, who will?” said Vasudev Sharma, executive director, of Child Rights Trust (CRT). 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education scholarship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp