Cash-strapped Karnataka cuts scholarship funds

BENGALURU: The government recently announced that scholarships for children of construction workers would be slashed. While the labour department has cited insufficient funds, students and experts voiced their discontent over the move. Stakeholders worry that the move might result in low enrolment from the marginalised community, depriving them of quality education.

Data shows the labour department received over 13 lakh applications for the year 2022-23, and has identified 7 lakh students as beneficiaries. The department has decided to cut the scholarship amount by 80-85 per cent from the school level to higher educational institutions. Students pursuing engineering or medical, and other masters will be hit hardest.

An MBBS student received Rs 60,000 annually, which would now be cut to only Rs 11,000, and PG students’ amount is down from Rs 35,000 to Rs 10,000. When TNIE spoke to students from first-year and final-year courses, they said the move came as a major shock. They contended that with the cost of education on the rise year after year, scholarships guaranteed them an opportunity that is now being taken away.

Deeksha Guddappa from Shivamogga, a first-year computer science engineering student at SKSJTI Bengaluru, said, “My father has been a labourer for over 25 years. At least under the scholarship I got to complete my secondary education and opt for higher education. If the government implements the new rules, it will be very difficult for us to continue.”

Another student, Chaithra UK, of Mandya studying in Mysuru said, “Our parents have to take loans from banks to pay fees as the scholarship amount is always delayed. With no education assistance, it will be very difficult.” “Even a small amount goes a long way. If the government doesn’t support them, who will?” said Vasudev Sharma, executive director, of Child Rights Trust (CRT).

