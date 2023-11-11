Home States Karnataka

Flyer leaves baggage at Kempegowda International Airport washroom as kiosks fail to print tags

Vani Sehgal, a senior brand strategist at a digital firm in Bengaluru said that  she was upset with the lack of empathy and support from the airline and airport staff.

Image of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport used for representational purposes. (File photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday morning, a woman flying to Lucknow for Diwali had a traumatic experience before boarding an Air India Express flight. The reason: The self-check-in kiosks could not print the required tag for her check-in baggage.

Vani Sehgal, a senior brand strategist at a digital firm in the city, narrated her nightmare to The New Indian Express by phone from Lucknow.  “My flight I5 2472 was at 5.45 am on November 8 and I reached T2 by 4.15 am. I tried keying in my PNR number to get the baggage tag through four kiosks. However, none of them could print the tag. I explained the issue to the airline staff. They too tried but failed to get the tag. They told me to go to the baggage drop counter to check it in physically,” she said

With a long queue because of the festival, it took some time for Vani’s turn. “I was told that the check-in process was closed for my flight and my luggage could not be taken on board. Phone calls were made, but I learnt that nothing could be done,” she said. With the security checks yet to be done and the boarding process to start shortly, she was panicking. She did some quick thinking and headed to the restroom. 

Lack of empathy

“I had clothes to be worn for a few parties and make-up products in my luggage. I left them behind in the space in the front of the restroom, hoping that it would be taken to the Lost and Found section. I rushed for security checks and was literally the last to board the flight,” she said.

She is upset with the lack of empathy and support from the airline and airport staff.  Her story had a happy ending though. After reaching Lucknow, she called the Lost and Found section and explained the situation to them. “The staff recovered the stuff and it is safe now. I need to collect it within a month,” Vani stated.
Meanwhile, Air India Express could not be reached.

