It’s all about light, ‘green’ firecrackers and safe action

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

Karnataka appears to have shifted into top gear in its pursuit of ensuring a better Deepavali in terms of air and noise pollution. How effective the measures will be will be known only after the festival.

Karnataka seems to be more determined than before to not allow the state, mainly Bengaluru, to go the Delhi way on the air pollution front. To follow the Supreme Court direction that hazardous firecrackers be prohibited across India, and only ‘green’ firecrackers be allowed, the Karnataka government, through the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), has asked respective district collectors to form task forces comprising district fire brigade officer, the local health officers, tahsildars, district environment officers, police officers, interested citizens and representatives of local non-governmental organisations.

All warehouses stocking firecrackers will be inspected, and if found to be stocking or hoarding prohibited firecrackers, the entire stock will be confiscated and persons involved will be criminally prosecuted. KSPCB has also directed ‘green’ firecrackers to be affixed with a symbol and a QR code, failing which the stock will be confiscated on being considered as ‘hazardous’.

The noise levels of crackers will also be strictly monitored, and those firecrackers not meeting the noise level standards will be confiscated. Besides, the KSPCB officials have been directed to submit the Ambient Air Quality Measurement (AAQM), Noise Pollution measurement reports and awareness program reports to the board after the festival and before November 20.

KSPCB, with the GST Council, has set up checkposts at all entry points on the state’s borders with neighbouring states to prevent unauthorized transportation of any kind of prohibited firecrackers and related items into Karnataka. Such items will be seized by the Commercial Tax Department while the vehicle carrying the stock will also be seized with support from the transport department.

However, these efforts need to be supplemented by awareness being spread among the general public — the main segment that would be indulging in fireworks. The festival, Deepavali, is called such because it is known as the ‘Festval of Lights’. The word itself is composed of ‘Deepa’ (light) and ‘avali’ (which means ‘rows’). Over centuries, this name has stuck because the festival has more to do with light and lighting.

Deepavali is a festival in which people arrange rows of lit lamps on the floor in front of the house, inside the rooms, on window sills and balcony railings; while artistic shades (‘kandeels’) cover lit bulbs in the balconies and verandahs. It is a festival of lights to symbolize the victory of light over darkness, in the sense that knowledge wins over ignorance. It is a victory of the inner light of the spirit over spiritual darkness and is celebrated with all.

As per Hindu scriptures, Naraka Chaturdashi (which is on November 12 this year), is celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil, signified by Lord Krishna killing Narakasura. Deepavali is also celebrated for the return of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile. It is said, that when Rama returned to Ayodhya, it was a dark new moon night, and the overjoyed people of Ayodhya, welcomed him with lights.

Whether firecrackers were used then or not is better left to one’s beliefs. But what is at least known now is that hazardous firecrackers of today contain barium compounds as oxidizers, which on exploding, are absorbed by the human body through the respiratory tracts, with severely adverse effects. Such exposure is known to cause lung disease, asthma and acute bronchitis, besides being susceptible to a range of respiratory infections. Those with heart disease exposed to hazardous firecracker smoke are at a greater risk of suffering heart attacks and arrhythmias. Therefore, the call for better sense to prevail and avoid hazardous firecrackers, in preference for ‘green’ ones.

What needs to be remembered — by KSPCB, too — is that firecrackers are not limited to Deepavali alone. They are being used all year round, be it a festival, New Year’s Eve, birthday, procession, funeral, or even a victory in sports (remember, the cricket World Cup is going on now). Also to be remembered is that a healthy body means being able to enjoy not just Deepavali, but life itself, better. Happy Deepavali!

Nirad Mudur

Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka

niradgmudur@newindianexpress.com

