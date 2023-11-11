Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda sets deadline to adopt e-files

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda directed officials to upload all files related to their department online by December. The department has started e-offices at all taluks to help the process. “With this, we can check files pending at every level and can generate notices to officials if the files are not cleared on time. This is to maintain transparency. By December, all files have to be online,” he added.

After holding a day-long review meeting with officials from across the state, he said thousands of cases are pending before revenue courts, including that of tahsildars and ACs. “The cases should be disposed of by January. If there is a violation, notices will be issued. As per the rule, revenue department-related cases before tahsildars should be cleared within 90 days. But some are pending for over five years.”

He said that when he took charge as minister in May/June this year, 59,339 cases were pending in AC courts. “It has now been reduced to half. We aim to bring it down to zero in three months,” he said. Thousands of people have applied for Akrama Sakrama under bagair hukum, and bagair hukum committees will be formed at 100 taluks in 15 days. In all, 9.8 lakh applications are pending, but many of them have to be removed.

“In some cases, under a single Aadhaar number, 25 applications have been presented. Such applications need to be removed. I have directed officials to dispose of all cases in six months. We are going to use technology to ensure only the eligible get the documents,” he added.

He said 3,292 residential pockets including tandas and gollarahattis exist outside towns. In 2018, it was decided to bring them under the department. In the last five years, only 1,300 have been included. The process should be completed by January, he said.

