Kingpin of PSI, FDA exam scams RD Patil nabbed in Maharashtra

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A special police team arrested Rudragowda Patil alias RD Patil, the kingpin of PSI and FDA recruitment scams, near Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday afternoon. The team brought Patil to Ashok Nagar police station here around 8:15 PM and interrogated him for some time. He will be produced before the judge of a local court here on Friday night or Saturday, police sources said.

FIRs have been registered against Patil at Ashok Nagar, University, Afzalpur and Yadgir police stations for helping candidates write the FDA recruitment test at the centres in these places on October 28 by providing them Bluetooth devices. Patil, who arrived in Kalaburagi on Monday, was staying in a rented house. On a tip-off, the police rushed to the house to nab him.

But he managed to escape by the time the police reached the house. Two of his followers took Patil to Solapur the same day. The police arrested the two persons on Thursday, the sources said. The state government and the police department drew widespread criticism for the delay in arresting Patil.

Patil hails from Sonna village in Afzalpur taluk. He served as block Congress president earlier. He was one of the kingpins of the PSI recruitment test scam. He was arrested by CID and was in jail for over four months. After Patil was released on bail, he unsuccessfully contested the May 10 assembly elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KALABURAGI: A special police team arrested Rudragowda Patil alias RD Patil, the kingpin of PSI and FDA recruitment scams, near Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday afternoon. The team brought Patil to Ashok Nagar police station here around 8:15 PM and interrogated him for some time. He will be produced before the judge of a local court here on Friday night or Saturday, police sources said. FIRs have been registered against Patil at Ashok Nagar, University, Afzalpur and Yadgir police stations for helping candidates write the FDA recruitment test at the centres in these places on October 28 by providing them Bluetooth devices. Patil, who arrived in Kalaburagi on Monday, was staying in a rented house. On a tip-off, the police rushed to the house to nab him. But he managed to escape by the time the police reached the house. Two of his followers took Patil to Solapur the same day. The police arrested the two persons on Thursday, the sources said. The state government and the police department drew widespread criticism for the delay in arresting Patil.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Patil hails from Sonna village in Afzalpur taluk. He served as block Congress president earlier. He was one of the kingpins of the PSI recruitment test scam. He was arrested by CID and was in jail for over four months. After Patil was released on bail, he unsuccessfully contested the May 10 assembly elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp