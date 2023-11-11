Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, gets 20 years in jail

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Court) has awarded 20 years imprisonment to an accused who raped a minor girl after kidnapping her from Kalaburagi in the year 2021, according to Special Public Prosecutor Shantaveer B Tuppad.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Shantaveer Tuppad stated that the accused Gangadhar Sharanabasappa Neelahalli kidnapped a minor girl near Rama Mandir of Kalaburagi while she was going to school on 24 September 2021 and took her forcibly to Karinayakanahall of Kolar district where he took a house on rental bases. He abducted her from 25th September to 25th November-2021 and raped her.

Somehow, she managed to escape from Karinayakanahalli and came back to her native Madbool village of Kalaburagi district and briefed about the incident to her parents. After her briefing, the parents of the victim came to know that the accused was the friend of the father of the victim who had known the family for over 4 years. The parents lodged a complaint against Gangadhar at Madbool Police Station. The then Circle Inspector of Police of Kalagi Circle Vinayak who was the Investigation Officer, investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet against the accused.

