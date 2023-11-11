Suspense ends as Karnataka BJP to decide on LoP on November 17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed BJP state president BY Vijayendra has said that he will convene a BJP Legislature Party meeting on November 17 to take a decision on the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

“Soon after my appointment as state president, I had a discussion with party national president JP Nadda over the phone. The Leader of the Opposition will be decided at the BJP legislature party meeting on November 17. Central observers will also be coming and by taking the opinion of all the MLAs, a final decision will be taken” he told reporters here.

He expressed his gratitude to Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh for reposing faith in him. “As a humble karyakarta, I am deeply honoured to serve the party with utmost dedication and commitment. It is the blessings of our beloved people, karyakartas and our great leaders that will act as my guiding force in this new role” he added.

Meanwhile, outgoing BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel congratulated Vijayendra on his appointment. “ I congratulate Vijayendra as his appointment has instilled new enthusiasm. He worked as the party’s state vice-president and toured the state. He is a good organiser who came from the ordinary worker stage and along with him we will organise the party. We will take up the issues of the Congress government’s failure in administration, including tackling drought and development taking the backstage,” Kateel, who is also MP for Dakshina Kannada, said.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to BY Vijayendra who has been appointed as the President of Karnataka BJP. Already he was active in the organisation as a youth leader. He has been given a huge responsibility at a young age. I am confident that he will be able to handle this responsibility entrusted to him. I wish Vijayendra all the best,” JDS state president and former CM H D Kumaraswamy said.

Now at the helm, Vijayendra has the task of cooperating with BJP’s new alliance partner JDS, particularly in the Old Mysuru region, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Calling it a strategic move, political pundits say Vijayendra, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, heading BJP in the state, and JDS having former CM HD Kumaraswamy, a Vokkaliga, as its state head, could help the alliance in consolidating the votes of the two

major communities.

