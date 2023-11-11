Take Metro till Bidadi, DK Shivakumar tells babus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he has instructed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to extend the Metro to Bidadi. He also announced that an order has been issued cancelling the Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Planning Authority and converting it into the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

Speaking after inaugurating a training centre on the Toyota-Kirloskar campus in Bidadi on Friday, Shivakumar said, “Over one lakh people are working in the Bidadi Industrial Area. To ease their commute, MLAs and MPs had requested to extend the Metro project till Bidadi. Hence, I have asked BMRCL to prepare the project report.”

“We are taking people’s opinion about extending the Metro. After taking their feedback, I will submit the proposal to the government. Aspects such as not acquiring land for the project, large parking spaces near Metro stations so that people can park their vehicles and come to the city thereby reducing the traffic burden on Bengaluru are being considered,” he added.

Noting that 10,000 acres of land has been acquired in Bidadi, the Bengaluru Development Minister said it is not being used for any purpose and the government intends to make the same facilities available in Bengaluru, available in Bidadi too. “This will not only increase the land value here but also boost the education and hospital infrastructure,” he added.

