Home States Karnataka

Telangana polls: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar campaign to focus on guarantees

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and many ministers and legislators campaigned for Congress candidates in different parts of Telangana. 

Published: 11th November 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at a public meeting in Kodangal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, which is working hard to continue its winning streak in neighbouring Telangana, has deployed its top leaders from Karnataka, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers, to campaign for the party candidates.

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and many ministers and legislators campaigned for Congress candidates in different parts of Telangana. Before leaving for the poll-bound state, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that five ministers and 40 legislators from Karnataka have been given the task of campaigning in the neighbouring state. The CM and DyCM are expected to visit Telangana several times before the polls.

The victory in the May 10 elections in Karnataka helped boost the party’s morale in poll-bound states. In Telangana, senior Congress leaders from Karnataka are talking about the implementation of guarantee schemes that were promised to voters ahead of the polls. In Telangana too, the Congress has announced six guarantees and it is important to convince voters about the party’s commitment to implement the assurances, said a party leader.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP leaders have slammed Congress for failing to effectively implement the guarantee schemes in Karnataka, as well as the poor state of the energy situation. During his campaign, Siddaramaiah explained the implementation of the guarantee schemes and also attacked the BJP and BRS.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp