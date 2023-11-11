Telangana polls: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar campaign to focus on guarantees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, which is working hard to continue its winning streak in neighbouring Telangana, has deployed its top leaders from Karnataka, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers, to campaign for the party candidates.

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and many ministers and legislators campaigned for Congress candidates in different parts of Telangana. Before leaving for the poll-bound state, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that five ministers and 40 legislators from Karnataka have been given the task of campaigning in the neighbouring state. The CM and DyCM are expected to visit Telangana several times before the polls.

The victory in the May 10 elections in Karnataka helped boost the party’s morale in poll-bound states. In Telangana, senior Congress leaders from Karnataka are talking about the implementation of guarantee schemes that were promised to voters ahead of the polls. In Telangana too, the Congress has announced six guarantees and it is important to convince voters about the party’s commitment to implement the assurances, said a party leader.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP leaders have slammed Congress for failing to effectively implement the guarantee schemes in Karnataka, as well as the poor state of the energy situation. During his campaign, Siddaramaiah explained the implementation of the guarantee schemes and also attacked the BJP and BRS.

