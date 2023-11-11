Tension between DK brothers, Munirathna flares up again  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tension between RR Nagar MLA Munirathna and the DK brothers became apparent once again when Munirathna visited RR Nagar on Friday, where some miscreants had damaged the windshields of parked cars. Munirathna was riled when he was greeted with slogans of “Jai DK Suresh MP!” by those gathered.

He told TNIE that the police are to be blamed for the deteriorating law and order situation in RR Nagar. He alleged that marijuana is sold here, and police personnel are not doing their job. Pointing out that when he went to check on the attack on vehicles, the media was there but no policeman was visible.

This is the second time in less than two months that Munirathna has expressed his displeasure against the DK brothers. About a month ago, Munirathna, a former Congressman who switched to the BJP about four years ago, sat in protest at the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha, alleging that funds earmarked for projects in his constituency had not been released by the government. The protest was against the government especially Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and MP DK Suresh. Shivakumar, who is also the city development minister, had then told Munirathna to give his grievance as a written complaint.

It may be recalled that defeated Congress candidate Kusuma Hanumantharaya, wife of former IAS officer DK Ravi, is close to the DK brothers, and Munirathna had complained during his last protest that her words were given more importance than his, in his constituency.

Asked about the allegations, Additional Commissioner, L&O, Suresh said, “There is an ongoing drive against peddling of marijuana and drugs, and on Thursday too, there was a large seizure. As far as damage to cars is concerned, we take these cases seriously and if there are repeat offenders, book them under stringent sections of the law.’’

