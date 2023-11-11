Home States Karnataka

Three arrested for sedating, raping minor in Maddur

The accused had befriended the girl and pretending to have fallen in love with her, convinced her to meet her in private.

By Express News Service

MANDYA: The Maddur police have arrested three youths for raping a minor, on Friday. The police said the accused are in their 20s and are residents of Maddur taluk. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, a case under multiple IPC sections was filed against them.

The incident had occurred during Dasara when the 17-year-old had visited Mysuru. The accused had befriended the girl and pretending to have fallen in love with her, convinced her to meet her in private. On November 4, the accused took the girl to a lodge in Shivapura, where he spiked her juice to rape her.

He later invited two of his friends, and the trio raped the girl and made videos. The police said that the trio also caused injuries to her private parts and left hand, with a knife. They had also threatened the girl that they would upload the videos on social media if she refused to cooperate with them in future.

