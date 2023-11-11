Two held for hunting deer in Kodagu, Three missing

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two accused have been arrested for hunting spotted deer. The accused were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by Ponnampet forest zone officials and the Kallalla Wildlife zone of Nagarahole.

BC Jeevan and VG Lingaraj of Nittur village in Ponnampet are the arrested accused. Three other accused in the case including Sharath, Chethan and Swami of the same village are absconding and a search operation is ongoing.

As sources confirmed, the accused Sharath along with the others illegally entered the Kallalla Wildlife forest in Nagarahole limits with their licensed guns. They allegedly hunted and killed a spotted deer, and took it outside the forest zone. They then distributed the meat among themselves, while the deer trophy was claimed by one of the accused.

Working on a tip-off, the Ponnampet and Kallala Wildlife foresters raided the crime spot where the meat was hoarded and nabbed Jeevan and Lingaraj. The other three fled the spot. The foresters have seized the deer meat, trophy and weapons used for the crime. The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and investigations are on to nab the absconding.

Ponnampet Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Shantesh inspected and confirmed the seized deer meat and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation.

