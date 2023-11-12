BY Vijayendra gets to work, visits booth party leader and RSS functionary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after being appointed BJP state president, BY Vijayendra swung into action and visited a BBMP ward, honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice that leaders should work on the ground to strengthen the party from the booth level.

“First Step towards the Booth, Towards our Only Aim - Victory, Karyakartha is our core Strength. BJP Once Again, Modiji One More Time,” he posted. Vijayendra posted on X, saying, “Win a Booth, Win the Nation”, “Resolve Is Ours, Blessings Is Yours”. Along with BJP MP PC Mohan, he visited the booth president and his family. He also visited RSS functionaries at Keshava Krupa at Hanumanthanagar in Chamarajpet.

Congress criticised the BJP for appointing Vijayendra and ignoring seniors. RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, taunted BJP leaders, calling it “a surgical strike” by the BJP as former ministers V Somanna and CT Ravi were running for the post.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the appointment of Vijayendra will not help the BJP as it has become a ‘broken pot’. “Even when Yediyurappa led BJP, it could not win a simple majority in the assembly,” he remarked.

“By appointing Yeddyurappa’s son, BJP has once again proved that it is a leaderless party. Though there are many who have worked in the party for decades, have they(high command) given the message that all others are unworthy by giving priority to the “young boy” or have they given in to family politics? @BJP4Karnataka Answer? (sic)” Congress posted on ‘X’. Replying to the criticism, Vijayendra said he would give them a befitting reply by winning more seats for BJP in 2024.

