It’s not just about Deepavali; Safety comes before firecrackers

Not many realise that a thrill going wrong can lead to prolonged health and financial implications. The thrill of bursting firecrackers, in particular, that too with the excitement involved with the Deepavali festival must, therefore, go with safety aspects in mind. And it’s not just about Deepavali. Firecrackers have been burst throughout the years on different occasions.

The Supreme Court has reiterated its 2018 orders, reminding all citizens and government officials that the sale and bursting of only green crackers is permitted and only for stipulated hours. It also took note that the festival should be celebrated so as not to affect others.

After the accident at a firecracker warehouse in Attibele, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in October issued orders prohibiting the sale of non-green crackers. He also prohibited the use of crackers for other occasions.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on October 16, and again on October 26, issued circulars and directions to all stakeholders, including manufacturers and sellers, to ensure only green crackers are sold. The fire and emergency, police and local administration officials said further restrictions have been imposed in such a manner as to reduce the sale of crackers too, with a limited number of stalls.

Further, special teams have been formed to ensure only green crackers are burst. These not just comprise district administration, health, transport and police department staffers, but also officials from GST council, commercial taxes department and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Intensive checks are conducted at checkposts along state borders to ensure that non-green crackers do not enter Karnataka. GST and commercial tax officials worked backwards inspecting manufacturers and traders to check the certifications and details, said KSPCB Member Secretary Prabhash Chandra Ray.

A senior government official seeking anonymity said, “Stern restrictions cannot be imposed on people celebrating festivals. It is a matter of sentiments and religion. The only way to ensure no crackers are burst at all is by creating awareness. It is also important to ensure that people working in the cracker manufacturing sector are not left jobless. It is a matter of their livelihood, too.”

A senior police official said KSPCB has written to the police department and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to ensure no non-green crackers are burst in Bengaluru during post-cricket celebrations.

While government agencies and officials are looking at environmental hazards pertaining to citizens, little attention is being paid to pets — especially dogs, who suffer the most, experts said. Dogs are seen hiding in drains, under cars, behind trees and at homes under beds or even in toilets. The decibel levels are too high for their sensitive hearing to handle. The recent case of a stallion dying of a heart attack after the crackers were burst to celebrate the victory of the Indian cricket team in Kolkata has raised an alarm among animal activists.

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, a civic activist and member of Cubbon Park canine groups, said, “We have lost the enjoyment and actual meaning of a festival — to be with near and dear ones and enjoy the time of being together. This time, we worked backwards and also at the ward level. Citizen groups have been involved to create awareness and make people make conscious decisions, which is visible on the ground.”

Hardly any attention is being paid to rag-pickers and pourakarmikas whose duty it is to clear the mess after firecrackers burst. According to KSPCB, the noise level from non-green crackers ranges up to 130 decibels, but in the case of green crackers, it should not exceed 90 decibels. Air pollution levels too should be less as the use of barium nitrate is prohibited.

As per KSPCB data in 2022, the variation in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from pre- to post-Deepavali ranged from 7.6 to 484.4 across Karnataka. The decibel levels too were high. Well-known environmentalist and retired forest department official AN Yellappa Reddy said not just large fauna, but even smaller ones like butterflies, bees, moths, bugs, beetles and birds are affected. The smog and dust settles on leaves and flowers and when small insects forage on them, they die.

He expressed concern about people who have recovered from Covid, saying their lungs could be more sensitive to pollution. Reddy said imported chemicals from China are being used to make crackers which make a lot of noise and emit more smoke. KSPCB and other agencies are assessing only a limited quantity of pollutants in the atmosphere. Also, officials should pay attention to manipulation in the name of green crackers, he added.

Another expert, requesting anonymity, said there are many myths associated with the bursting of crackers, including pleasing Gods and showcasing prosperity. On the contrary, bursting crackers only leads to wastage of money, as only ash and smoke remain in the end, besides harmful pollutants, he said.

CITIZENS OPEN TO POLLUTION-FREE FESTIVAL

Many citizens said they have voluntarily reduced the amount of crackers they burst. “Earlier, we would get boxes of crackers directly from Sivakasi. Deepavali was a grand celebration for the entire family, while friends were also invited. After a grand feast, it was a tradition to burst crackers. Gradually, it became a competition as to who bursts more crackers, and the power of each firecracker.

“But over the years, with the spread of awareness about the drastic impact, we have consciously reduced bursting crackers. The grand celebrations have not come down, but the crackers have. We light a few flower pots and sparklers to mark the festival,” said D Bidaya, a resident of Bengaluru. Shravan L, another Bengaluru resident, said his family stopped bursting crackers after his daughter suffered burns when a flower pot burst in front of her. “Looking at my daughter suffering in the hospital, where I also observed several other kids with burn injuries, I understood what the government and activists were telling us. But people assume it is a part of the festivities.”

Nandana PL, another resident said: “I tell my children that we should not burst as pollution is rising. Pat comes the reply: ‘You did it in your childhood, so why not us?’ There is peer pressure, too and it cannot be stopped completely. But it can certainly be reduced.”

IT IS NOT JUST DEEPAVALI: CRACKER SALES ON THE RISE

Members of the firecrackers manufacturers’ association, however, pointed out there has been no reduction in the sale of crackers over the years. Instead, there has been a 30% increase in annual sales, as the demand is not just limited to festivals, whether Deepavali or any other, but to other periods too. The demand is throughout the year. There are over 1,300 cracker manufacturers in Sivakasi and its surrounding areas. They said people are ready to bear high transportation costs for crackers.

“Instead of addressing the elephant in the room, the government is focusing on the butterfly that has fluttered in during the season,” said a manufacturer. “Despite vehicular emission being the biggest polluter, little has been done to address it. Even after adhering to the Supreme Court orders to ensure only green crackers are manufactured, the industry is growing. In fact, now the demand is high for different light and colourful crackers, and we are catering to it. The demand has risen with cricket fever taking grip. Fans want crackers for post-match celebrations,” said one of the manufacturers.

THE HEALTH CONCERN

Over the years, several people have lost their vision or suffered burns because of their carelessness while bursting firecrackers. But that has not stopped people from bursting crackers for festivals or otherwise.

Ophthalmologist Dr BL Sujatha Rathod, Director, Minto Eye Hospital, affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said children under 14 are most likely to be injured while bursting crackers. “In most cases, an innocent bystander is more exposed to injuries than the person bursting crackers,” she said.

“A person may sustain mechanical, thermal, chemical or noise-related injuries while bursting crackers,” said a health expert. Statistics gathered from Minto Eye Hospital point out that flowerpots, bombs, rockets and sparklers are the most common fireworks causing injuries, with rockets and bombs causing more severe injuries.

Dr Rathod explained that regular crackers release toxic chemicals like carbon, mercury, charcoal, sulphur and chlorides, which are necessary to make crackers colourful. Urging people to burst green crackers, she stressed the need to follow precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

People must always keep a bucket of water, a hose and a first-aid kit handy and immerse used crackers (even the unlit ones) in water before disposing of them. She cautioned people to be careful as firecracker injuries, especially to the eyes, can cause permanent blindness.

