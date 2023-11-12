Home States Karnataka

Lights, Camera, Diwali: Bengaluru illuminates for the festival of lights

Published: 12th November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Lightings on Commercial street for Diwali festival in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru comes alive with colourful lights, as the week-long festivities of Diwali have begun. The city is decked with rangoli colours, beautiful lights, and mouth-watering sweets, and the shopping areas like Commercial Street and MG Road are decked with lights and lively music. 

Following the shopping for Dhanteras on Friday, people shop for earthen diyas, colourful rangoli and lamps to decorate their homes for the remaining days of the festival. The festival brings with it new hope, happiness, togetherness and prosperity. Gift hampers are being purchased and distributed to colleagues, friends, and family members. Delicious sweets add to the sweetness of the festival, as stores are filled with takers for all kinds of innovative sweet and savoury dishes. 

Indian lanterns and Chinese lanterns are also beautifying the stores, as shopping for the festival is at its peak, ahead of Lakshmi Puja on Sunday. This year, Narak Chaturdashi, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, and celebrates the feminine energy of the family, and Lakshmi Puja, which brings home prosperity and abundance, both fall on the same day, adding to the celebrations.

