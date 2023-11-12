Home States Karnataka

No shortage of funds, government taking up development works: CM Siddaramiah

Siddaramiah said that he laid the foundation for development works and inaugurated completed works, all worth Rs 2,223 crore.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:18 AM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates Yerogol Dam in Kolar district on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

YEROGOL (KOLAR DISTRICT): “The opposition is alleging that our government has not taken up any development projects as we have no funds. But we have been executing such projects and sanctioning funds too,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Yerogol water project that supplies drinking water to Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur taluks and 45 villages, he said opposition parties should open their eyes to see such development works.

“I have also laid the foundation stone for development works and inaugurated completed works, in all worth Rs 2,223 crore. If there are no funds, where is the question of taking up development works,” he asked, targeting the opposition.

“Opposition parties should not play politics on development works. HD Kumaraswamy (former chief minister and JDS state president) should stop blaming the government. Let him check the development works being taken up by the Congress government,” he said.

