Persian cat worth Rs 15,000 stolen from Koramangala  

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-year-old Persian Punch Face cat, which is white, was stolen by two scooter-borne miscreants from Koramangala 8th Block. The accused entered the building and stole the cat, Bunny, states a complaint filed by its 26-year-old owner.

The complainant realised that the cat was stolen after seeing footage from a CCTV camera installed at the opposite building. The cat costs around Rs 15,000, the owner, Ashwini Shankar Poojari, states in the complaint filed at the Koramangala police station on Thursday.

Ashwini, who stays opposite Union Bank in Koramangala, said the cat was stolen around 9.30 pm on Monday. Ashwini, a bank employee, told TNIE that the cat was gifted to her by her brother. “I was inside the room doing some chores. After some time, when I came to the hall, I did not see her (cat). Then I searched the whole house and could not find her. We stayed on the second floor of the building. Suspecting foul play, I checked the CCTV footage from the neighbouring building and saw the two accused entering our building and taking away my cat,” she added.

Both the accused had worn helmets. They had a backpack and a box, and after stealing the cat, they put it in the bag and sped away. “We checked CCTV footage that shows two men taking the cat. We are talking to some animal activists to circulate the picture of the cat in their WhatsApp groups,” said police.

