Three held for rape of two minor girls at Kadur health centre

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of two minor girls from a government-run residential school inside a primary health centre (PHC) in Kadur taluk.

The incident came to light a few days ago after the principal of the school filed a police complaint. The accused have been identified as Suresh, a D-Group employee of the school, safety woman officer Chandana of the PHC, and her lover Vinay Kumar.

According to sources, Suresh allegedly enticed the girls studying in Class 9 and Class 10 to the PHC on the pretext of helping them write an entrance test for the recruitment of paramedical staff. Suresh purportedly misled their parents as well.

Suresh brought the girls to the PHC where Chandana persuaded them to stay that night. Chandana offered some drink laced with an intoxicating substance to the girls, rendering them semi-conscious. Vinay Kumar allegedly raped one of the girls, the sources said.

Medical officer suspended

The girls have visited the PHC frequently since then. Suspecting some foul play, some villagers informed the matter to the principal, who filed the police complaint. A police team led by Tarikere DySP Halamurthy arrested the three accused on Tuesday night.

They were produced before the judge of the Chikkamagaluru court, who remanded them in judicial custody. Meanwhile, taluk medical officer Ravikumar said, Chandana has been suspended, pending a departmental inquiry.

Tarikere DySP Halamurthy said action has been initiated against the accused under the POCSO Act. Investigations are on. Some hostel inmates claimed that the girls have been visiting the health centre for the past three months.

