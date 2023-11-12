Vijayendra’s appointment upsets many leaders in BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As some senior leaders in the BJP seem to be sulking over BY Vijayendra’s appointment as state president, his father and former CM BS Yediyurappa insisted that there are no differences within the party.

Former minister KS Eshwarappa said in Shivamogga, “It is not like he (Vijayendra) holds the reins of the party and only he runs the party. The party is not banking on any individual as we organise, face the polls and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister under collective leadership.”

Former minister CT Ravi said he would not comment as it would boomerang on him. “The party has appointed him. With an ideological commitment, he has to work towards developing and expanding the party’s base. He has the responsibility of ensuring the party wins all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” he added.

Yediyurappa maintained that the appointment was unexpected and he had not insisted on it. “Modi, party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the decision. The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is with us and more of them will back us now. We hope to win more seats in the Lok Sabha polls as everyone wants Modi to be PM again,” he said.

Vijayendra said he spoke to Ravi and all the seniors and sought their blessings. “I am confident that in the interest of the party, they will all cooperate to raise the party’s flag high. I will strike a balance and take all leaders into confidence and convince them (those planning to quit the party) that Congress has no future,” he said.

