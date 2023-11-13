20 suffer burns across Bengaluru, majority of them bystanders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Bengalureans taking measures to celebrate Deepavali safely, 20 emergency cases of fireworks mishaps were reported in the city till midnight.

Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, said, six of the reported injuries were serious. He added that a bigger cause of worry was that 90 percent of the patients were innocent bystanders who were either watching the fireworks or returning home from work when they got injured.

Three of the six cases at Narayana were between 19 and 22 and one was a 50-year-old person. Patients suffered serious injuries as they had intraocular bleeding and had particles in their eyes, which were removed and cleaned, Dr Rohit added. All the patients are being closely monitored for the next 48 hours to ensure they no permanent damage is done.

Sankara Eye Hospital also reported two firecracker injuries in children aged six and seven. The seven-year-old was a bystander with minimum injury.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Despite Bengalureans taking measures to celebrate Deepavali safely, 20 emergency cases of fireworks mishaps were reported in the city till midnight. Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, said, six of the reported injuries were serious. He added that a bigger cause of worry was that 90 percent of the patients were innocent bystanders who were either watching the fireworks or returning home from work when they got injured. Three of the six cases at Narayana were between 19 and 22 and one was a 50-year-old person. Patients suffered serious injuries as they had intraocular bleeding and had particles in their eyes, which were removed and cleaned, Dr Rohit added. All the patients are being closely monitored for the next 48 hours to ensure they no permanent damage is done.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sankara Eye Hospital also reported two firecracker injuries in children aged six and seven. The seven-year-old was a bystander with minimum injury. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp