Home States Karnataka

20 suffer burns across Bengaluru, majority of them bystanders

Patients suffered serious injuries as they had intraocular bleeding and particles in their eyes, which were removed and cleaned.

Published: 13th November 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Despite Bengalureans taking measures to celebrate Deepavali safely, 20 emergency cases of fireworks mishaps were reported in the city till midnight.

Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, said, six of the reported injuries were serious. He added that a bigger cause of worry was that 90 percent of the patients were innocent bystanders who were either watching the fireworks or returning home from work when they got injured.

Three of the six cases at Narayana were between 19 and 22 and one was a 50-year-old person. Patients suffered serious injuries as they had intraocular bleeding and had particles in their eyes, which were removed and cleaned, Dr Rohit added. All the patients are being closely monitored for the next 48 hours to ensure they no permanent damage is done.

Sankara Eye Hospital also reported two firecracker injuries in children aged six and seven. The seven-year-old was a bystander with minimum injury.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DiwaliFirecrackerDeepavaliburns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp