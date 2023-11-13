Home States Karnataka

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP & Cong enter revamp mode in Karnataka

The Congress is also making changes among its office-bearers, as many ministers are holding two positions, including party responsibilities.

Published: 13th November 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

B Y Vijayendra

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress and BJP are revamping their party units in Karnataka. While the BJP got a new state president in B Y Vijayendra, leaders are gearing up with the names of office-bearers to be announced. 

The Congress is also making changes among its office-bearers, as many ministers are holding two positions, including party responsibilities. The party, which came to power a few months ago, has inducted many senior leaders in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

“Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre and Satish Jarkiholi are KPCC working presidents, while ministers MB Patil and Dr G Parameshwara are heading the KPCC campaign committee and KPCC manifesto committee, respectively. With Lok Sabha and other polls coming up, it might be difficult for them to handle both positions,” a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

The leader said they had been expecting a revamp in September. The party high command as well as ministers from Karnataka, who are busy campaigning in other states, are likely to take it up in December. 
Meanwhile, with Vijayendra as the new president, the party is also expected to restructure the state unit.

According to senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravikumar, the process of restructuring is expected to be done post November 15, when Vijayendra is likely to assume the post. “We will discuss and carry out a revamp of the state office-bearer. Till then, the present office-bearers will work under the new president,” he said. 

Sources said there is pressure on BJP leaders to win more seats in the Lok Sabha polls. “We need to appoint office-bearers, keeping social engineering in mind. We should select a person who is capable, whose presence helps the party in elections, and is also loyal to the party. This will take some time, but party leaders will decide at the earliest as we don’t have much time for the upcoming polls,” sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Y Vijayendra Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp