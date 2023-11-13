BMTC digital boards to provide route details

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over five hundred bus shelters across the city installed with automated digital boards providing Passenger Information Systems (PIS), at BMTC bus shelters across the city. The digital boards are set up at select bus shelters and works are going on to set up a few more.

Chief Traffic Manager Prabhakar Reddi told TNIE, “The project to install digital boards at the bus shelters was pending for long. The project is part of the Nirbhaya Scheme, where bus shelters are set up digital boards that will provide details of BMTC bus routes, the bus registration numbers, the destination of the bus, and the estimated time of arrival in English and Kannada language.”

While those who have a smartphone and download the Namma BMTC mobile application can get all these details on the phone, BMTC officials said a major chunk of their passengers prefer to look at the physical boards so that their passengers can plan their journey. Reddi said that the digital boards will provide real-time data on the buses and added, “Works are going on to set up the digital boards in nearly 40 boards. Electric works are going on and it will be completed by this week.”

He said that the main prerequisite for setting up the digital boards is power supply and they were not able to do it in some of the places because of the non-availability of it.

