DK Shivakumar: Let HD Kumaraswamy learn about guarantee schemes from voters of Channapatna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday hit out at former CM HD Kumaraswamy for criticizing the State Government’s guarantee schemes. Speaking to reporters after addressing a campaign rally in neighboring Telangana on Sunday, Shivakumar said that Kumaraswamy should approach the people of his constituency Channapatna to learn about the success of the guarantees.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shivakumar said that if Kumaraswamy had knowledge of the problems faced by the poor, he would not have criticized the guarantees. “People who are in need are benefitting from the guarantees and they are happy. Kumaraswamy is neither a beneficiary nor does he have any idea about the schemes. Let him ask his voters to know if the benefits of the guarantees, including Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, and Shakti, have reached them or not,” the KPCC chief said.

He, however, said there was a technical issue that prevented the schemes from reaching 5% of the targeted population which is being sorted out now. Shivakumar expressed confidence in the Congress winning all five seats in Telangana where he campaigned. “I am confident that the Congress will form the government in Telangana on December 9. Like Karnataka, Congress will implement all guarantee schemes here and the preparation for this has already started,” he added.

On Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the Congress high command was giving a target to Karnataka ministers to collect money for the five state polls, Shivakumar said that maybe Kumaraswamy has such a target. “Our ministers are going to Telangana to campaign. Looks like Kumaraswamy has lost patience” he said.

When Shivakumar was asked if Siddaramiah is serving a “notice period”, he said people in Karnataka have voted for Congress and the party has a full majority. “We all work as per directives of the high command and there is no need to discuss it further,” he added.

