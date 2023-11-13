Gandaberunda badges to shine on Karnataka legislators’ shoulders

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislators in both Houses of Karnataka will henceforth wear gold-coated metal badges depicting Gandaberunda while attending sessions. The badge, which carries the official emblem of the state, will also mark 50 years of renaming Karnataka.

Starting from the legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, MLAs, and MLCs are expected to flaunt the badges on the left of their shoulders. Legislators are also expected to wear them when they travel out of the state and country.

“We cannot make it compulsory for all legislators. But this badge will definitely give an aesthetic and elegant look. It will make each one legislator proud as it carries the state emblem,” said a senior officer requesting anonymity. The Belagavi session starts on December 4.

The idea of the badge came to Speaker UT Khader when elected representatives from a foreign country met him recently. He noticed the foreign delegates wearing a unique badge and he thought of getting similar badges for the state legislators too, official sources told TNIE.

The badge is mostly made of brass with a gold coating. Gandaberunda is a two-headed bird in Hindu mythology and is believed to be a form of Lord Vishnu. The emblem was used by the then Mysuru state and continued to be the state emblem even after Mysuru state became Karnataka 50 years ago. Official sources said that initially, the idea was to get the badges for MLAs.

‘Bagdes will ensure security’

Official sources said that initially, the idea was to get the badges for MLAs. But after members of the Legislative Council showed interest, the badges are being made for them too. “Each badge costs around Rs 2,800 and each MLA will get three sets. The entire cost comes to around Rs 20 lakh. The Finance Department has given its approval for the proposal,” the sources said.

During the budget session this July, an unknown person, who was not an MLA, entered the Assembly and sat for some time. This serious breach of security would not have occurred if legislators had such badges, the sources added.

