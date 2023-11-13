Ironing out differences among party leaders priority: BJP state president BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who is all set to take charge on November 15, has said that his priority will be to iron out “small differences” among party seniors and win all the 28 constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, the 46-year-old MLA from Shikaripura said, “More than as BS Yediyurappa’s son, the high command gave me the responsibility of leading the party as state president considering me as a youth leader. BJP is a big party and there might be small differences among senior leaders. My priority is to settle such differences, if any, as it is my duty to take them into confidence and seek their guidance and blessing. I spoke to Ravi Anna (CT Ravi) and will speak to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and V Somanna in this regard,” he said.

Vijayendra said that he will take charge as party state chief in the presence of senior leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai, CT Ravi, Govind Karjol, B Sriramulu, and others. Meanwhile, Vijayendra called on the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a prominent Vokkaliga seer, on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he visited the Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat religious institution, and sought the blessings of Sri Siddalinga Swamiji. He meditated for a while at the ‘gadduge’ of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

Vijayendra, accompanied by his family members, offered prayers to his family deity at Siddalingeshwara temple in Yediyur. Meanwhile, Vijayendra has called for a BJP Legislature Party meeting on November 17 which will decide on the Leader of the Opposition.

Nov 16 rally deferred

The BJP workers’ rally, scheduled to be held on the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 16, has now been deferred. The decision was taken as BJP national leaders are busy with the polls in five states. “After November 23, we will hold a big public rally. We will invite either Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP national president JP Nadda,” BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Newly appointed BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who is all set to take charge on November 15, has said that his priority will be to iron out “small differences” among party seniors and win all the 28 constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, the 46-year-old MLA from Shikaripura said, “More than as BS Yediyurappa’s son, the high command gave me the responsibility of leading the party as state president considering me as a youth leader. BJP is a big party and there might be small differences among senior leaders. My priority is to settle such differences, if any, as it is my duty to take them into confidence and seek their guidance and blessing. I spoke to Ravi Anna (CT Ravi) and will speak to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and V Somanna in this regard,” he said. Vijayendra said that he will take charge as party state chief in the presence of senior leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai, CT Ravi, Govind Karjol, B Sriramulu, and others. Meanwhile, Vijayendra called on the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, a prominent Vokkaliga seer, on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he visited the Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat religious institution, and sought the blessings of Sri Siddalinga Swamiji. He meditated for a while at the ‘gadduge’ of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijayendra, accompanied by his family members, offered prayers to his family deity at Siddalingeshwara temple in Yediyur. Meanwhile, Vijayendra has called for a BJP Legislature Party meeting on November 17 which will decide on the Leader of the Opposition. Nov 16 rally deferred The BJP workers’ rally, scheduled to be held on the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 16, has now been deferred. The decision was taken as BJP national leaders are busy with the polls in five states. “After November 23, we will hold a big public rally. We will invite either Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP national president JP Nadda,” BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp