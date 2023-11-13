Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government set to hand over 20K homes to urban poor in March ’24

Susheelamma N, Managing Director, RGHCL said, “The work for ground plus 3 and stilt plus 14 floors format is going on at a fast pace in 29 different survey numbers in Bengaluru Urban district...

Published: 13th November 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers; unemployment; urban poor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government under the CM’s Bengaluru Multi-Storey Housing Scheme is likely to hand over 20,000 houses to beneficiaries of the urban poor and those falling under SC categories by March 2024 through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL). Giving homes to beneficiaries will be like an advance Ugadi gift from the state government.

Susheelamma N, Managing Director, RGHCL said, “The work for ground plus 3 and stilt plus 14 floors format is going on at a fast pace in 29 different survey numbers in Bengaluru Urban district. By Jan, 20,000 houses will be almost ready. The project had started in 2017.” “A 1BHK unit will be spread over 500 sqft including common area.

It will cost Rs 10.60 lakhs only. Out of the total subsidy of Rs 2.70 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh will come from the union government under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Rs 1.20 lakh from the state for beneficiaries falling in the general category. Similarly, for the SC community, the union government will give Rs 1.5 lakh and the state government will give Rs 2 lakh as subsidy.” said Susheelamma. The official added, that the units have all the facilities like power, water, lift and amenities including a Sewage Treatment Plant, and is approved by RERA.

“We also have initiated the E-Khata process and about 5,600 units are pending before Panchayat Development Officers for approvals. Since there is a software issue to generate the Property Identification details, it is yet to reflect on ‘E-Swathu’ platform. The department concerned has to rectify and hopefully by March, 20,000 houses will be handed over to beneficiaries,” stated the MD.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Multi-Storey Housing Scheme urban poor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp