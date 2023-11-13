Karnataka government set to hand over 20K homes to urban poor in March ’24

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government under the CM’s Bengaluru Multi-Storey Housing Scheme is likely to hand over 20,000 houses to beneficiaries of the urban poor and those falling under SC categories by March 2024 through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL). Giving homes to beneficiaries will be like an advance Ugadi gift from the state government.

Susheelamma N, Managing Director, RGHCL said, “The work for ground plus 3 and stilt plus 14 floors format is going on at a fast pace in 29 different survey numbers in Bengaluru Urban district. By Jan, 20,000 houses will be almost ready. The project had started in 2017.” “A 1BHK unit will be spread over 500 sqft including common area.

It will cost Rs 10.60 lakhs only. Out of the total subsidy of Rs 2.70 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh will come from the union government under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Rs 1.20 lakh from the state for beneficiaries falling in the general category. Similarly, for the SC community, the union government will give Rs 1.5 lakh and the state government will give Rs 2 lakh as subsidy.” said Susheelamma. The official added, that the units have all the facilities like power, water, lift and amenities including a Sewage Treatment Plant, and is approved by RERA.

“We also have initiated the E-Khata process and about 5,600 units are pending before Panchayat Development Officers for approvals. Since there is a software issue to generate the Property Identification details, it is yet to reflect on ‘E-Swathu’ platform. The department concerned has to rectify and hopefully by March, 20,000 houses will be handed over to beneficiaries,” stated the MD.

