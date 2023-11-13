Home States Karnataka

'Our younger son got shoes and socks, the elder son got only slippers': Karnataka govt school students get chappals instead of shoes

Students in most schools in the district have got shoes, but those in three schools in Lakshmeshwar taluk have got slippers.

Published: 13th November 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:47 AM

Students wear chappals at a government school in Lakshmeshwar. (Photo | Express)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Some government school students in Lakshmeshwar taluk have received slippers, instead of shoes and socks as part of their uniform that is supplied by the government. Parents have complained to the management, but school authorities said some parents wanted slippers for their wards as it is convenient.

Students in most schools in the district have got shoes, but those in three schools in Lakshmeshwar taluk have got slippers. It is said the government had ordered schools to give shoes and socks, but school authorities said slippers were supplied as some students wanted them. The government sent a notice ordering all schools to supply shoes to students before the Dasara holidays. It also asked School Development Management Committee (SDMC) members to check. But the Lakshmeshwar Government Higher Primary School No 2, Government Higher Primary School, Bastibana, and Government Higher Primary School, Kenchalapur have now supplied slippers to students.  

Some students said, “We expected to get shoes and socks, but we received chappals. We have told our teachers that we want shoes.”A parent said,  “Our sons are studying in different government schools. The younger one got shoes and socks, but the elder son got only slippers. Now both are fighting and the elder son wants shoes. We work as farm laborers. The state government announced shoe bhagya, but students got chappal bhagya.”

Nirmala Naregal, SDMC president of Government Higher Primary School in Lakshmeshwar town, said, “As it is difficult to keep removing shoes for mid-day meals and at other times, some parents had requested slippers.” An official from the Deputy Director of Public Instructions office said, “We don’t have any details. We will do the needful.”   

