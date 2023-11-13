Seniors furious with BY Vijayendra’s elevation, but remain silent

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many are celebrating the elevation of young MLA BY Vijayendra as party president, a number of seniors are furious and sulking in silence. First-time MLA Vijayendra’s elevation to the post of state president could mean that an entire generation of BJP leaders senior to him and who worked for the party will be relegated to ‘political irrelevance’ and may even lose their chance to be the party’s CM face in 2028.

An entire generation of leaders -- former CM Basavaraj Bommai, former ministers Murugesh Nirani and V Somanna, former Union minister Basanagouda Yatnal, former national general secretary CT Ravi and many more — who are older than Vijayendra (47), both in age and political experience, will now have to seek directions from a first-time MLA. Also, by default, Vijayendra is their leader and probably the CM face in 2028.

Senior leaders preferred silence to making any statements that could be detrimental to their political future. Former party national general secretary CT Ravi said, “What Vijayendra has been vested with is not power, but responsibility.’’

Former minister, Kota Srinivas Poojary, made a cryptic comment— that the result of choosing Vijayendra will be known after the Lok Sabha polls. Senior Lingayat leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Yatnal, and V Somanna chose the option of silence. Many senior leaders have privately expressed anger over his elevation, and sworn that the party will pay for its mistake.

Those furious with Vijayendra’s elevation said if BS Yediyurappa had chosen one of his loyal followers as party president, it wouldn’t have mattered, but that he chose his son has set a bad precedent. One analyst said, “If Yediyurappa’s anger against BJP after being forced to step down, resulted in the party’s disastrous performance in 2023, what will the collective anger of so many leaders do to the party in 2024?’’

One source said it’s going to be Yediyurappa and Vijayendra versus the angry leaders. Party chief spokesman Mahesh said, “No one is angry. Politics is arithmetic, with JDS as our ally, we have Vokkaliga supporters on our side and other communities too.” A BJP leader said, “Ananth Kumar became party president when he was younger than Vijayendra. He took the BJP from 40 to 87. Age and seniority do not count. The party that Ananth Kumar built helped his opponent Yediyurappa become CM. In the present ‘power politics’, Vijayendra is a good choice.”

