Tough task ahead for BJP in finding candidates for LS polls in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With senior MPs like DV Sadananda Gowda quitting electoral politics and a few others facing anti-incumbency in their constituencies, the BJP high command has a big challenge ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in finding winnable candidates to match the veterans. Apart from 72-year-old Gowda, MP for Bengaluru North, according to informed sources, Tumakuru MP G S Basavaraju (72), Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivasa Prasad (76), Bagalkot MP PC Gaddigouda, and Ballari MP Yarabasi Devendrappa (72) are unlikely to contest the polls owing to their age and health issues and have expressed the same with the party top brass.

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna (73), Davanagere MP GM Siddeshwara(71) and Chikballapur MP BN Bachegowda (81) are also likely to miss the bus. “Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi has reportedly expressed his desire not to contest the LS polls. Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde is also unlikely to be fielded. According to a BJP internal survey, Kolar MP S Muniswamy, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is a former BJP state president, are facing a strong anti-incumbency in their respective constituencies,” added the source.

So in over a dozen of seats in Karnataka, BJP has a big task of fielding new faces and is likely to go with the survey findings to find the right candidates. In a few seats, the party is likely to groom new generation leaders. Whether will it adapt a strategy of the assembly polls in which more new faces being introduced that however proved the saffron party costly, as it could win sixty-six seats, and will go ahead by experimenting with the same banking on the charisma of the prime minister Narendra Modi is to be seen, observed political analysts.

Another factor that will determine who the candidates will be is BJP’s alliance with JDS, mainly in the Old Mysuru region. For instance, BJP wants Tumakuru seat as the JDS could not win it in 2019 despite former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda contesting from there. As soon as former CM Sadananda Gowda, a Vokkaliga leader, announced his retirement from electoral politics, names of several other leaders of the community, including Udupi-Chikkamgaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, have been making the rounds for the Bengaluru North seat. If the party desires to field former minister CT Ravi from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, then Shobha may be shifted to Bengaluru North.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha among others are also eyeing the seat which has a sizable Vokkaliga population. But party spokesperson Ashwathnarayan Gowda, who had garnered 6,71,388 votes against DK Suresh of Congress in Bengaluru Rural in 2019, is also a strong contender for the Bengaluru North seat. Former minister CP Yogeshwar is likely to be the alliance candidate from Bengaluru Rural in the 2024 LS polls.

