10 boats gutted in Udupi blaze, Rs 9 crore loss estimated

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a fire incident that rocked the local fishing community in Gangolli, Udupi district on Monday, a massive fire broke out resulting in the destruction of eight big and two small fishing boats which were anchored there. Additionally, a dinghy boat, one bicycle, two motorbikes, and two sets of fishing nets were also reportedly damaged in the fire.

The fishing boats that were consumed by the flames were Sri Guru, Mookambika, Priyadarshini, Yaksheshwari, Sri Manjunatha, Sea Queen, and Madhushree. Additionally, one vessel, Jalaraani, was partially gutted.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, preliminary reports suggested that the fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby. Police sources said there were about 40 fishing boats anchored in the area.

Locals have reportedly informed that the fire might have been caused by firecrackers. Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal S Vaidya visited the spot. The losses are estimated to be around Rs 9 crore.

