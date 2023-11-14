Caste balance: BJP could appoint backward class leader as opposition leader

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP high command, having appointed former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, a Veerashaiva Lingayat, as chief of the Karnataka party unit, is likely to choose a leader from either a backward class or Vokkaliga community as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the assembly. Other criteria are ideological commitment and an RSS background.

Central observers will be taking part in the BJP Legislature Party meeting, slated to be held on November 17, and a decision will be taken after collecting the opinions of all 66 MLAs. Since the BJP has forged an alliance with the JDS, which is headed by Vokkaliga leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, it is unlikely to select a leader from that community as opposition leader, a BJP source said.

However, former minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who on Saturday claimed that he too was in the race for the LoP, like any MLA, paid Yediyurappa a courtesy call late evening. Senior leader R Ashoka’s name has been doing the rounds, while Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar (48), who hails from the backward Billava community, has emerged as a strong contender for the key post. He is a four-time MLA with a hat-trick win. The Billavas or Idigas are next only to Kurubas, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s community, in terms of political influence, especially in the coastal and Malnad regions.

Appointing Sunil Kumar as LoP could be the BJP’s plan to win back the Billava vote bank, as a section of the community had backed the Congress in the May 10 assembly polls, according to political pundits. “The opposition leader is like a watchdog, and a deserving candidate should be given that post. I don’t agree with appointing an opposition leader on the basis of caste as it could benefit only temporarily,” remarked senior BJP leader C T Ravi. However, according to sources, the high command has even discussed the appointment of the LoP with B S Yediyurappa and is relying on his strategy.

