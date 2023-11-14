CID: Ex-MD, staffers of Bhovi Corporation misused Rs 97 crore

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a report before a city civil and sessions court stating that more than Rs 97 crore granted by the state government under an employment scheme to the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC) has been misappropriated in the names of 500 beneficiaries.

The CID stated that the accused R Leelavathi, former managing director, Dr BK Nanjappa, general manager, PD Subbappa, office superintendent, and other staff members of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, Bengaluru, misappropriated the money.

The accused took the signatures of the beneficiaries of the employment scheme on RTGS forms and transferred Rs 5 lakh/Rs10 lakh each to their bank accounts. They also transferred huge amounts of cash to companies such as Somanatheshwara Enterprises, Harinitha Enterprises, Anshika Enterprises, and New Dreams Enterprises owned by them.

The report was filed before Judge Yashawanth Kumar, 51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, in response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by R Mangala, working at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She is the sister of Leelavathi, the main accused in the case.

A sum of Rs 91 lakh has been transferred to Mangala’s account in Canara Bank’s branch at IISc, Bengaluru, from Ansika Enterprises, Harnita Creations, New Dreams Enterprises and Somanatheshwara Enterprises.

Mangala, however, contended that she is in no way associated with the KBDC and not involved in the alleged transactions. Considering the report filed by the CID, the court rejected Mangala’s anticipatory bail petition.

Corona loan

Kalagi police in Kalaburagi district registered a case in 2022 based on a complaint filed by one Thippannna against Thimmaiah and Shashank. In February 2022, Thimmaiah met the complainant and 19 others and assured them that he would help each of them get a “corona” loan of Rs 30,000 from Yes Bank’s branch at Yadgir and took their aadhaar cards, election IDs, pan cards and photographs.

Thimmaiah obtained their signatures and thumb impressions on loan papers and blank papers.

He informed them that they should purchase new SIM cards to get the loan amount. They purchased SIM cards and gave them to him. Later, they were informed by a community leader that a loan of Rs 10 lakh each had been sanctioned to them from Yes Bank.

When they approached the KBDC office in Bengaluru, it was found that the money had been deposited to their bank accounts and later transferred to the account of Somanatheshwara Enterprises.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a report before a city civil and sessions court stating that more than Rs 97 crore granted by the state government under an employment scheme to the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC) has been misappropriated in the names of 500 beneficiaries. The CID stated that the accused R Leelavathi, former managing director, Dr BK Nanjappa, general manager, PD Subbappa, office superintendent, and other staff members of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, Bengaluru, misappropriated the money. The accused took the signatures of the beneficiaries of the employment scheme on RTGS forms and transferred Rs 5 lakh/Rs10 lakh each to their bank accounts. They also transferred huge amounts of cash to companies such as Somanatheshwara Enterprises, Harinitha Enterprises, Anshika Enterprises, and New Dreams Enterprises owned by them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The report was filed before Judge Yashawanth Kumar, 51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, in response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by R Mangala, working at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She is the sister of Leelavathi, the main accused in the case. A sum of Rs 91 lakh has been transferred to Mangala’s account in Canara Bank’s branch at IISc, Bengaluru, from Ansika Enterprises, Harnita Creations, New Dreams Enterprises and Somanatheshwara Enterprises. Mangala, however, contended that she is in no way associated with the KBDC and not involved in the alleged transactions. Considering the report filed by the CID, the court rejected Mangala’s anticipatory bail petition. Corona loan Kalagi police in Kalaburagi district registered a case in 2022 based on a complaint filed by one Thippannna against Thimmaiah and Shashank. In February 2022, Thimmaiah met the complainant and 19 others and assured them that he would help each of them get a “corona” loan of Rs 30,000 from Yes Bank’s branch at Yadgir and took their aadhaar cards, election IDs, pan cards and photographs. Thimmaiah obtained their signatures and thumb impressions on loan papers and blank papers. He informed them that they should purchase new SIM cards to get the loan amount. They purchased SIM cards and gave them to him. Later, they were informed by a community leader that a loan of Rs 10 lakh each had been sanctioned to them from Yes Bank. When they approached the KBDC office in Bengaluru, it was found that the money had been deposited to their bank accounts and later transferred to the account of Somanatheshwara Enterprises. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp