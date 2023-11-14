Eye injury cases due to firecrackers cross 40 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The total number of eye injuries due to the bursting of firecrackers during the Deepavali celebration crossed 40 on Monday. Four new eye injuries were reported at the government-run Minto Eye Hospital on Monday. Of the four, three of the injured were bystanders.

While three were simple eye injuries, a 22-year-old sustained grievous injuries and needed an operation, according to a report from the hospital. As many as 26 firecracker injury patients were also seen at Narayana Nethralaya from November 12 till Monday of which 13 were children.

“All of the patients needed management in the form of topical and oral medications. None of the patients seen till now needed any surgical intervention. Five of them had grievous injuries. Twelve patients were bystanders. Most of the patients were residents of Bengaluru, while one patient is from Bihar,” according to the hospital.

