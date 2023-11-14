For blessings and guidance, BY Vijayendra calls on seniors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday called on JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and former CM Basavaraj Bommai as part of his courtesy meetings. The 46-year-old BJP MLA from Shikaripura was appointed the state BJP president on November 10, and he will formally take over on November 15.

According to informed sources, Vijayendra and Gowda discussed the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP and JDS are in alliance to face the Lok Sabha polls. “I am happy about meeting HD Deve Gowda as his insights on the country’s politics are inspiring. He was proud of me that the BJP appointed me as state president at a very young age. When it comes to struggle in politics, the names of Gowda and BS Yediyurappa come to mind. He suggested that I follow in the footsteps of my father Yediyurappa and tour the state as the latter did extensively,” Vijayendra told reporters after his 20-minute meeting with Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence.

Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, who was also present, called the meeting a “fantastic” one and said the strategy to be followed by the JDS-BJP alliance to win 22-24 seats in Karnataka in the LS polls was discussed. “The issue of sorting out the differences, if any, in both the parties was also discussed,” Prajwal added.

“Called on the pride of Karunadu, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, and sought his blessings. On this occasion, he honored me with love and wished me well, which made it an unforgettable moment in my political life. His spirit of struggle - the strength of self-restraint, which is still a source of inspiration, has always been a motivating force for people like me,” Vijayendra posted on ‘X’ after meeting Gowda. Vijayendra also met former chief minister SM Krishna. “Vijayendra has just become the state BJP president and I will meet him often from henceforth. Giving priority to youth is a generational change and it is the law of nature. The seniors reconcile with it as the new talent has to come out. They should work shoulder to shoulder with Vijayendra,” Krishna suggested to senior BJP leaders who were reportedly sulking over Vijayendra’s appointment.

Vijayendra also met former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. “He (Bommai) told me that my appointment has been one of the best decisions of the party high command and it will strengthen the party,” Vijayendra told reporters after meeting Bommai. Meanwhile, Vijayendra also met former ministers R Ashoka, S Suresh Kumar and Govind Karjol.

