TB Jayachandra meets Jal Shakti secretary 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s special representative in New Delhi TB Jayachandra on Monday met Secretary to the Ministry of Jal Shakti Debashree Mukherjee and made an appeal to take steps to ensure that the Union Government gives permission to Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river.

The project has been stalled for a long time owing to non-clearance from various Central authorities. “The implementation of the project will facilitate the provision of drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding districts besides helping the state to release water to Tamil Nadu even during drought,” Jayachandra said.

On the Upper Bhadra Project, Jayachandra said Mukherjee assured him that she would present the case in the next Cabinet meeting as the project is with the Prime Minister’s Office for approval as a national project.

“The work is in progress and land acquisition needs to be done in some parts,” he informed the secretary and convinced her that if the Centre officially declares the project as a national project, it can be completed within the stipulated time.

Jayachandra had called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his last visit to New Delhi and discussed the projects concerning Karnataka.

