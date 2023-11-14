Rs 5.52 crore collected in nine days at Hasanamba temple

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: In the last nine days since the Hasanamba temple has been kept open, the temple administration has collected Rs 5.52 crore by selling special entry tickets of Rs 1,000 and Rs 400 value and also laddu Prasada. The revenue is likely to cross Rs 6.50 crore as the temple will be open till Tuesday.

The famous temple is kept open for only a few days a year and attracts lakhs of devotees from across the state. Assistant Commissioner and temple administrator Maruti Gowda told The New Indian Express that 28,052 people bought Rs 1,000 tickets, while 71,885 Rs 400 tickets. On Saturday, over 1.50 lakh devotees visited the temple, but the numbers dipped on Sunday. Tuesday is the last day that the temple will be kept open.

Priests will perform traditional rituals before closing the temple doors in the presence of the deputy commissioner, temple administrator, and mural tahsildar. On Friday, 17 devotees suffered an electric shock on the temple premises and sustained minor injuries. For the first time this year, the temple administration committee arranged breakfast, meals, and dinner for officials posted at the temple.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, former DCM KS Eshwarappa, Ministers RB Thimmapur, K Venkatesh, BJP national general Secretary CT Ravi former minister Gopalaiah and spiritual leader Ravishankar Guruji were among prominent personalities who visited the temple.

