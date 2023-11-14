Without lifts, no takers for skywalk on Old Airport Rd

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The brand new skywalk connecting either side of the Old Airport Road on the Marathahalli route remains largely ignored by pedestrians mainly because of the absence of lifts and with people ready to risk their lives by crossing the road as they feel it is a short-cut involving no strain.

There are 35 steps on each side of the foot over the bridge with a 50-metre path linking them. There is a provision for lifts, but work on it is yet to start due to land acquisition issues. Iron bars and other debris lie strewn about on the bridge while an open electric facility with multiple sockets appears to be inviting danger.

It was intended to help hundreds of HAL staff, who reside in the quarters along the stretch. But the irony is that HAL staff cross the spot daily aided by their own security staff during peak hours. Shahid of Adoni firm, contracted with the job by BBMP, told TNIE, “We completed the skywalk at a cost of over Rs 1 crore months ago. We have placed orders for the lifts. We are waiting for the land to be handed over to us from HAL. The process has begun and HAL needs to get clearance from the defence department. On one side, we had excavated and created space for the lift but unless the other side is ready, it does not help to have just one lift. So, we closed that bearing public safety in mind.”

When TNIE visited the spot, two individuals were spotted using the FOB while many were running across the road. Pedestrian Shomali R said, “It is clearly a longer route to scale steps and then walk the bridge. It is much quicker to just cross the road. Who wants to walk extra, tell me?”

Autodriver Sikandar Khan said, “Many times I have seen HAL staff run across the road as they need to punch in before a specified time. Vehicles keep coming. They fall down but get up and continue.”

Another autodriver Mohammed Akram added, “The elderly and women definitely prefer a lift with the skywalk. That should have been put in place first.”

