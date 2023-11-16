Attempt to derail Chamarajanagar-Mysuru express averted, three arrested

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An alert loco pilot prevented an attempt to derail the Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Express between Nanjangud and Kadakola stations near here on Sunday night.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested Somay Marandi, Bhajanu Murmu and Dasamat Marandi, all in their 20s from Odisha, in this connection.

On receiving information, MNA Khan, assistant security commissioner, and KV Venkatesha, post commander, RPF, Mysuru, rushed to the spot along with RPF personnel and a dog squad and launched a search operation. Somay Marandi from Jaldiha near Bangiriposi in Odisha, who was found moving around in a suspicious manner near the spot, was taken into custody.

During interrogation, he confessed to the attempt he along with two others made to derail the train. The trio placed a steel sleeper and a wooden log on the track to derail the train. The incident resulted in the delay of trains by about six minutes. DRM Shilpi Agarwal lauded the loco pilot for averting a major tragedy and the RPF personnel for their swift action.



