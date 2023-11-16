Bengaluru police questions woman in connection with a recent bomb threat

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A special team of Bengaluru police questioned a woman, who is suspected of having made a fake bomb threat call to a private company in Bengaluru recently at Shahu Nagar in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The woman who was questioned by Bengaluru police has been identified as Shruti Shetty, a resident of Shahu Nagar. She was earlier working with the same company in Bengaluru.

The police team attached to Parappana Agrahara Police Station, headed by Sub-Inspector Mehboob, approached APMC police in Belagavi and discussed about the case in which Shruti was accused. The combined team reached Shruti’s house and questioned her.

The alleged caller, Shruti, was earlier working with the same company in Bengaluru. She had left her job for further studies. The company hesitated to take Shruti back. Sources alleged that she became mentally depressed and made a bomb threat call.

The police team, which questioned Shruti, received preliminary information about the fake bomb call. This time, Shruti admitted that she had called the company a second time because she was not hired. She has stated that she called from her mother’s mobile in the morning. Later, she was given a notice to appear before police in Bengaluru immediately.

