Challenges ahead: Win over seniors, bring in fresh team

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra formally takes charge as party president, he will take the seat once vacated by his father B S Yediyurappa, and slip into his rather oversized shoes.

The father-son duo will be the first such pair to have occupied the hotseat. As party president in 2019, Yediyurappa managed to win 25 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP from Karnataka, even though a Congress-JDS coalition government was in power in Karnataka. Together, their collective vote share was more than 55 per cent.

Before Vijayendra proceeded to take charge, he sought his father Yediyurappa’s blessings.

An RSS-BJP insider who preferred not to be named said Vijayendra has a few things to do first -- like reaching out to miffed seniors in the party and taking everyone along. His second important plan would be to revamp the party and bring in fresh office-bearers, as the old team has completed its turn.

Kateel’s term also expired many months ago, and the positions of district presidents and office-bearers need to be revamped. State General Secretary MLC Ravi Kumar said they could take it up soon, and a meeting of senior leaders would be held to decide on this.

Some party leaders are upset that Vijayendra, a first-time MLA, has been chosen for this exalted position. A senior former office secretary of the state BJP told TNIE, “While some Lingayat leaders -- V Somanna, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, CC Patil and others -- could have been chosen, Vijayendra and Yediyurappa are perhaps the only ones the Lingayat community regards as leaders. Vijayendra has been brought in to save the BJP’s ‘maryadi’ (honour).”

The central leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, and certain senior leaders in Karnataka and Delhi had misled the party during the state elections. Asked if senior leaders had not been overlooked, he said, “Seniority is one thing, what’s important is leadership. With Vijayendra, we can expect BJP to win at least 18-20 seats for Parliament.’’

Some had criticized Vijayendra’s appointment, saying the father-son culture does not augur well for a disciplined party like BJP, and that he was responsible for his father’s downfall as chief minister in 2008.

BJP leaders were quick to rush to his defence, saying he had an amazing network and that Yediyurappa is going to tour the state with him. “Just see what they will do together,” he said.

