Home States Karnataka

Cheap liquor no answer; buy from licensed shops: Doctors  

Unlike branded liquor, spurious liquor is made without any quality checks and contains methanol, a different form of alcohol which is highly toxic for humans.

Published: 16th November 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With liquor getting expensive under the Congress-led government in Karnataka, doctors have cautioned citizens about the harmful effects of consuming spurious liquor and urged them to buy only from licensed shops. 

Dr Parvesh Kumar Jain, Professor and HOD, Department of Medical Gastroenterology at the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, Victoria Hospital, said cases of people affected by the consumption of illicit liquor have gone up after a spike in prices. 

Most often, such incidents are seen among the low socio-economic groups who consume alcohol almost daily. Since many of them are daily wage workers, they prefer cheap alcohol to fulfil their daily dose when they are short on cash. Highlighting difficulties in identifying such patients, Dr Jain added that most of them are from rural parts and are taken to nearby government hospitals for immediate medical assistance.

Unlike branded liquor, spurious liquor is made without any quality checks and contains methanol, a different form of alcohol that is highly toxic for humans. If the alcohol is not distilled properly, it might end up producing a high amount of methanol which can cause cerebral edema, permanent or reversible blindness, bleeding and death, Dr Jain explained. 

Properly distilled alcohol contains differentiated amounts of methanol which is also not good for health, but has an adverse impact over a long period, unlike spurious liquor which shows immediate effects. A person suffers from vomiting, dizziness or abdominal pain within hours of consuming it. 

Physicians from Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, which also has a high patient footfall of liver damage cases caused due to extensive liquor consumption, said it is common as people are addicted to alcohol. Even if they don’t have money to buy a branded bottle, they end up settling for a cheaper bottle and not thinking about the adverse impacts on their body. 

Both Bowring and Victoria Hospital see around five and 20 patients respectively, daily, suffering from alcohol-related health issues. Doctors also asked the government to take stricter measures to ensure that all illicit liquor shops are tracked down in Karnataka.

They said it is a law and order situation and the state must take measures to avoid deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liquor Karnataka Congress spurious liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp