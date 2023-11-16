Dip in air, noise pollution compared to last year's Diwali in Karnataka: KSPCB report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Deepavali the ambient air quality in Bengaluru and in most parts of Karnataka was better compared to the last festive season, according to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) data released on Wednesday.

However, compared to non-festive days, the pollution levels were high and the air quality index report showed that it was poor.

According to KSPCB officials, the noise pollution levels were also high in a similar trend as the air quality index (AQI). A senior KSPCB official said, “Since this year, there were a lot of restrictions on sale and burst of crackers, the air and noise quality levels have shown improvement compared to last year. However, when compared to normal days, the air pollution was high, as it had rained during the pre-Deepavalli period. So, there was moisture and the air was clean. But during the three-year Deepavalli festival this season it was dry and there was no rain, so the dust particles settled in the atmosphere leading to a rise in AQI.”

As per KSPCB data, in Kavika, Bengaluru South, while the last festival the AQI was 312, this war on November 12 it was 171, 212 on November 13, and 252 on November 14, 2023. Similarly, at Silk Board in Bengaluru South, the AQI was 320 last year, it was 161 on November 12, 268 on November 13 and 242 on November 14. However, a rise in AQI was reported in Bidar compared to last year.

Data showed that last festival the AQI in Bidar was 50 last year on the first day of the festival, which increased to 122 this festive year on November 12, it was 38 last year on the second day of the festival which increased to 197 this year on November 13 and from 32 last year on the third day of the festival to 211, this year on November 14.

The data showed that the AQI percentage declined in six places in the state this year when compared to last year. However, there was a 116.5% rise in AQI in Kolar compared to last year. The highest rise in AQI percentage was reported in Bidar with 341.7%. There was also a 112.1% rise in AQI in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi.

Similarly, in the case of noise pollution, there was a 51.1% rise in noise decibels in KHB Colony Gandhi Nagar in Ballari, which is a residential area. There was also a 15.3% rise in noise levels in Chowkipet in Davangere which is also a residential area. A 31.8% rise in noise level was recorded in Chikkaballapur during this Deepavali festival and a 31.5% rise in Bagalkote. In Bengaluru’s Devanahalli a 40.4% rise in decibels was recorded in the residential area. Interestingly a dip of 33.7% was recorded in Parvathinagar in Dasarahalli a residential area.

The KSPCB had set up 39 air quality monitoring stations across the state. For noise pollution, the Board had set up 10 exclusive online stations in Bengaluru and 14 normal noise stations. Apart from this, all over the state 28 manual stations were set up.

While experts appreciated the improvement in AQI and noise decibels, they said still a lot needs to be done. The levels are still high in some places and cases of unregulated sales bursting have also been noticed. They also expressed concern, that there were sufficient monitoring stations and staffers on the ground at the right locations when the crackers were being burst.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: This Deepavali the ambient air quality in Bengaluru and in most parts of Karnataka was better compared to the last festive season, according to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) data released on Wednesday. However, compared to non-festive days, the pollution levels were high and the air quality index report showed that it was poor. According to KSPCB officials, the noise pollution levels were also high in a similar trend as the air quality index (AQI). A senior KSPCB official said, “Since this year, there were a lot of restrictions on sale and burst of crackers, the air and noise quality levels have shown improvement compared to last year. However, when compared to normal days, the air pollution was high, as it had rained during the pre-Deepavalli period. So, there was moisture and the air was clean. But during the three-year Deepavalli festival this season it was dry and there was no rain, so the dust particles settled in the atmosphere leading to a rise in AQI.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per KSPCB data, in Kavika, Bengaluru South, while the last festival the AQI was 312, this war on November 12 it was 171, 212 on November 13, and 252 on November 14, 2023. Similarly, at Silk Board in Bengaluru South, the AQI was 320 last year, it was 161 on November 12, 268 on November 13 and 242 on November 14. However, a rise in AQI was reported in Bidar compared to last year. Data showed that last festival the AQI in Bidar was 50 last year on the first day of the festival, which increased to 122 this festive year on November 12, it was 38 last year on the second day of the festival which increased to 197 this year on November 13 and from 32 last year on the third day of the festival to 211, this year on November 14. The data showed that the AQI percentage declined in six places in the state this year when compared to last year. However, there was a 116.5% rise in AQI in Kolar compared to last year. The highest rise in AQI percentage was reported in Bidar with 341.7%. There was also a 112.1% rise in AQI in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi. Similarly, in the case of noise pollution, there was a 51.1% rise in noise decibels in KHB Colony Gandhi Nagar in Ballari, which is a residential area. There was also a 15.3% rise in noise levels in Chowkipet in Davangere which is also a residential area. A 31.8% rise in noise level was recorded in Chikkaballapur during this Deepavali festival and a 31.5% rise in Bagalkote. In Bengaluru’s Devanahalli a 40.4% rise in decibels was recorded in the residential area. Interestingly a dip of 33.7% was recorded in Parvathinagar in Dasarahalli a residential area. The KSPCB had set up 39 air quality monitoring stations across the state. For noise pollution, the Board had set up 10 exclusive online stations in Bengaluru and 14 normal noise stations. Apart from this, all over the state 28 manual stations were set up. While experts appreciated the improvement in AQI and noise decibels, they said still a lot needs to be done. The levels are still high in some places and cases of unregulated sales bursting have also been noticed. They also expressed concern, that there were sufficient monitoring stations and staffers on the ground at the right locations when the crackers were being burst. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp