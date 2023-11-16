Drone-based resurvey of land on pilot basis begins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Revenue Department is conducting a drone-based resurvey of all lands on a pilot basis in Uyyamballi block of Ramanagara district and plans to extend it across the state. The last survey was done in the 1920s.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said if the pilot project is successful, the State Government wants to take up the resurvey of agriculture and forest lands across the state. That will revolutionise survey records, resolve disputes, and give tamper-proof advanced digital land sketches, the minister elaborated. The pilot survey is expected to be completed in two months.

Speaking after launching the survey done on a pilot basis, the minister said farmers have to frequently visit the government officials for no fault of theirs as survey disputes as become a common problem. The problems in the survey department are the reason for issues faced by farmers as the survey done over a century back is considered for all transactions.

In the last 100 years, there have been a lot of changes in agricultural lands and inhabited areas and there are no records with the government. The resurvey of lands will also help to identify encroachment of government lands, including forest lands, and also help to clear any confusion.

The drones will take over 4,000 photographs in one square kilometre of the area and based on those photographs, agricultural lands, goal lands (lands kept for grazing cattle), government lands, and lakes will be identified. The survey will help to put an end to disputes over survey numbers and also help identify and clear encroachment of government lands.

