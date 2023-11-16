JDS netas join Congress; CM Siddaramaiah hits out at regional party

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leaders and former MLAs DC Gauri Shankar and R Manjunath joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the JDS is only limited to being a family party and it is no longer a secular party as it joined hands with the BJP.

Siddaramaiah said the JDS was secular a party when they were in the party, but now it is no longer a secular party. The CM said Gauri Shankar and Manjunath upheld secular and constitutional values by leaving the JDS and joining the Congress. Many of them will follow, he said.

The CM mentioned that the Prime Minister who had criticised the State Government for implementing guarantee schemes is now campaigning in the name of “Modi Guarantee”. He said that the PM is promoting government programmes funded by the people of the state as his programme.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy says 40 Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP and at the same time he also claims that 19 JDS MLAs will support if DK Shivakumar will become the CM. “Are we stupid to believe him,” he said.

The DyCM said Kumaraswamy had not proposed his name for CM when ST Somashekar and Gopalaiah had stated that they would return from Mumbai if Shivakumar was declared as CM. A team of Congress and JDS MLAs were camping in Mumbai before the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed paving the way for the formation of the BJP government in Karnataka. Shivakumar said many more leaders from other parties are joining the Congress next week.

Rajanna expresses displeasure

Expressing displeasure for not taking him and local leaders in Tumakuru into confidence before inducting former JDS MLAs DC Gauri Shankar and R Manjunath into the Congress, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna said that the high command should have not kept senior leaders in the district in the dark. Speaking to the reporters in Hassan, Rajanna, who is also Hassan district minister, said that the senior leaders didn’t discuss the matter with anyone in Tumakuru. Rajanna said that he is planning to contest the Lok Sabha elections from his home constituency Tumakuru. “I will, however, abide by the decision of the high command,” he added.

